Vento's Pizza in Pittsburgh is back

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — In February, family-owned Vento's Pizza in East Liberty made its last pie after its owner, Al Vento Jr., called it quits after some 67 years in business.

Vento's was a community staple not just for food. Starting in the 1970s, it became a hub for "Franco's Italian Army" after the fan club was started by Al Vento Sr. and other members of the Italian-American community to cheer on Franco Harris and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The restaurant holds a lot of memories and history for the community and that's one of the big reasons new owners Mederbek Toktosunov and his sister Aigul Kubatbekova wanted to buy and re-open this Pittsburgh favorite.

KDKA-TV spoke with Ibadat Kyzy, who is the general manager and Toktosunov's wife.

"All the customers love Vento's and the Vento's family and Vento's foods so much," said Kyzy. "So, it is a big responsibility to us. We are trying our best so that the food looks and tastes the same way that it has been for many years."

The menu and recipes have largely stayed the same, with pizza, hoagies and burgers all available once again for purchase. And those old favorites and great tastes have people like Ramon Williams of Garfield coming back.

"Vento's has been a staple of this area for a long time," Williams said. "And most people I've talked to are glad that it's back. I am a Vento's fan. So, we'll give it a shot. That's all we can do."

While the owners say there is still a lot of work to be done with getting up a new website and expanding services to include things like takeout, they hope customers will take away not only good food but good memories from the new Vento's.

The new Vento's Pizza is located at 420 North Highland Ave. The new phone number is 412- 362–1323 and the shop is open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The website is still under construction.