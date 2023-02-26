Vento's Pizza set to close its doors for good

EAST LIBERTY, Pa. (KDKA) - After decades of service and plenty of slices, Vento's Pizza in East Liberty is closing its doors for good.

"I want to retire. It's like the Pittsburgh Steelers, baby! I had a good run. Sixty-seven years my family did this, and it's time to go," the owner said.

Dozens of people poured into the restaurant on Saturday, hoping to get one last meal from the historic spot. Beyond just pizza, many brag about the famous Italian Army hoagie named after Franco Harris in 1972.

"It was a good place to come and remember Franco and everything he did for the city. It's a big loss," customer Steve Cetra said.

"They've been in our family, everybody's family, for many, many years; we're going to miss them," Breschell Veney added.

Products sold out on Saturday, so if you want to eat there one last time, it's best to do it before March 4, when they officially close.