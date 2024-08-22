More than 600 vehicles have been reported stolen in Pittsburgh this year

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Car thefts are on the rise in Pittsburgh.

So far this year, more than 600 vehicles have been reported stolen in Pittsburgh, including many in the West End and East Liberty areas.

"We have seen a tremendous increase in vehicle thefts throughout the city, specifically when school let out in the summer months," Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Chief Larry Scirotto said.

There was a spike in June, when 257 people went to their parking spots and found it vacant. Only 69 vehicles were recovered.

Scirotto explained that many people behind the wheel are teenagers.

"The striking issue and concern with it is that a majority of those arrested are 13- to 16-year-olds," he said. "They are kids who are stealing cars to joyride."

The chief said there's only so much the police force can do. It's up to the juvenile justice system to do the rest.

In the meantime, Pittsburgh police are partnering with AAA to distribute free steering wheel locks.

"We had to be creative," Scirotto said. "We are very clear on the level of harm or risk we would put our community at to pursue people who are stealing cars and joyriding."

The free steering lock distribution will kick off on Aug. 31 in the East Liberty AAA parking lot.