Vehicle crashes into LongHorn Steakhouse in McCandless, two people taken to hospital

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Two people had to be taken to the hospital after a vehicle slammed into the LongHorn Steakhouse in McCandless Crossing this afternoon.

County dispatch confirmed to KDKA that the two people were conscious and alert once first responders arrived on the scene.

Vehicle slams into the side of the McCandless Crossing LongHorn Steakhouse. KDKA Photojournalist Ken Murray

According to police on the scene, an 81-year-old driver hit a parked pickup truck with a person inside of the truck and then crashed into the side of the restaurant's entrance.

When the driver hit the entrance, it caused a female employee to become trapped underneath a tire.

Both were taken to the hospital in stable condition, but their injuries - if any - are unknown at this time.

Police have said it's "too early" to determine if the driver had a medical episode.

