Variety the Children's Charity of Pittsburgh gives children with disabilities the chance to be more independent

WEXFORD (KDKA) - Thirty kids with disabilities from across Southwestern Pennsylvania got adaptive bikes and strollers in Wexford Thursday morning, giving them the chance to be more independent.

Six-year-old Audrey White of Monaca finally has her own bike, fit just for her.

"I like riding bikes," White said.

Her mom, Amber Prince, never knew this day would come. White was born with her feet upside down, requiring doctors to amputate both of her legs.

"I was like, how is she going to ride a normal bike?" Prince said.

Then, a year or two ago on a trip to White's physical therapist, she got to test out a special adaptive bike.

It wasn't long before they got connected with Variety the Children's Charity of Pittsburgh.

"It's all about kids being able to ride their bikes for the first time with their brothers and sisters, with their neighbors, just really that experience of inclusion and being invited to all kinds of good things," said Tom Baker, the CEO.

The nonprofit has evolved from adaptive bikes to strollers and communication devices.

At Orchard Hill Church in Wexford, they gifted 12 bikes and 20 strollers worth more than $72,000 to kids with disabilities from Allegheny, Beaver, and Butler Counties. Including this donation - they have given 3,530 custom-made mobility equipment to local kids since the program started in 2012.

"The need definitely exists, and it is growing. Our waitlist is considerable," Baker said.

Now Prince just looks forward to seeing her daughter continue to live life without limitations.

"I can't wait to see like her on it and just be riding with the other kids and just having a blast," Prince said. "If there's something that she can't do like the other kids, she finds a way."

If your family is interested in this equipment, you can apply with the organization here.