Vans honors Mac Miller with limited-edition shoe
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Sneakers honoring the late Mac Miller flew off the shelves.
Vans released the exclusive Mac Miller-inspired shoes on Thursday. The company is celebrating the five-year anniversary of Miller's "Swimming" album with the collaboration. Miller was known to wear shoes very similar to the ones released Thursday.
The limited-edition shoes were created in collaboration with his estate and cost $100. Portions of the proceeds benefit the Mac Miller Fund.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.