Vans honors Mac Miller with limited-edition shoe

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Sneakers honoring the late Mac Miller flew off the shelves.

Vans released the exclusive Mac Miller-inspired shoes on Thursday. The company is celebrating the five-year anniversary of Miller's "Swimming" album with the collaboration. Miller was known to wear shoes very similar to the ones released Thursday.

The limited-edition shoes were created in collaboration with his estate and cost $100. Portions of the proceeds benefit the Mac Miller Fund.