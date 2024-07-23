Valley Brook Country Club's 1st hole on the Gold Nine provides strong start | The Elite 18

PETERS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- The 1st hole on the Gold Nine at Valley Brook Country Club is a great starting point for any round.

Located just outside Canonsburg, Valley Brook has 27 holes, but the opening hole on the club's Gold Nine stands out just a bit from others.

"This hole really starts you out nice," said Head Golf Professional Mike Papson.

The 1st hole on the Gold Course at Valley Brook Country Club offers a strong start to your round. KDKA Drone Team

The Par 4 1st hole plays as long as 376 yards and recently underwent significant renovations.

"It's a lot different than it was four years ago," Papson said. "We started the renovation process on this hole in 2020. The first thing we did was we took out a lot of trees behind the hole and put in the naturalized fescue area. In 2022, we gave the hole a total facelift."

The opening hole demands accuracy off of the tee, with a fairway bunker off to the left. A set of pearl string bunkers flank the left side of the fairway, as well.

While playing alongside KDKA's Rich Walsh, Papson said he prefers to aim at the fairway bunker on the right, and curl a draw back towards the middle.

Once finding the fairway, an approach shot to an elevated green complex awaits.

While that approach shot might play a little bit longer, Papson suggested being hesitant about going long over the green, so he played it right to the number, landed his shot on the putting surface, and made a nice birdie to kick off the round.

"One of my favorite things to do is early in the morning or late in the evening, I stand up on the hill and look out on this hole, and it just looks spectacular every day," Papson said.

Valley Brook Country Club

Founded: 1966

Public or Private: Private

Location: 425 Hidden Valley Road, McMurray, PA 15137

Phone Number: 724-746-9000

Website: www.valleybrookcc.com

Course Designer: James G. Harrison and Ferdinand Garbin

Par: 36 (Three nine hole courses)

Yardages, Course Rating, and Slope Rating:

Gold Nine

Black - 3,508 yards - 37.1/142

Blue - 3,327 yards - 36.1/140

White - 3,154 yards - 35.1/138

Gold - 2,972 yards - 34.6/130

Red - 2,630 yards - 35.4/131

Red Nine

Black - 3,471 yards - 37.5/142

Blue - 3,340 yards - 36.8/140

White - 3,108 yards - 35.7/138

Gold - 2,887 yards - 34.7/130

Red - 2,592 yards - 35.9/131

Blue Nine

Black - 3,522 yards - 37.5/142

Blue - 3,354 yards - 36.8/140

White - 3,174 yards - 35.8/138

Gold - 2,920 yards - 34.7/130

Red - 2,744 yards - 36.2/131