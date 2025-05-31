Valerie Mahaffey, actress in "Desperate Housewives" and "Northern Exposure," dies at 71

Valerie Mahaffey, an actress known for her scene-stealing turns in "Desperate Housewives," and "Northern Exposure," died Friday in Los Angeles after battling cancer, her publicist said in a statement to CBS News.

Mahaffey, who won an Emmy for playing Eve the hypochondriac on "Northern Exposure," was 71 years old.

"I have lost the love of my life, and America has lost one of its most endearing actresses. She will be missed," her husband, actor Joseph Kell, said in a statement.

Survivors also include their daughter, Alice Richards.

Actress Valerie Mahaffey attends the screening of Warner Bros. Pictures' 'Sully' at Directors Guild Of America on September 8, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

Mahaffey began her acting career in New York City. Her stage, film and television work included the soap opera "The Doctors" more than 45 years ago and encompassed roles in the TV series "Young Sheldon" and "Desperate Housewives." She appeared in the movie "Sully" with Tom Hanks, directed by Clint Eastwood, and played Madame Reynard in "French Exit" with Michelle Pfeiffer.

She won an outstanding supporting actress in a drama series Emmy award for her portrayal of hypochondriac Eve on "Northern Exposure." Mahaffey also appeared on television in "The Powers That Be," "Big Sky," "Seinfeld," "Wings" and "ER." Her film credits include "Jungle 2 Jungle," "Senior Trip" and "Seabiscuit."

Mahaffey was born and raised in Indonesia until age 11. She then lived in Nigeria, England and Texas.