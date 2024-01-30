Valentines on Ice moved to Hunt Armory

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Valentines on Ice is being moved to the Hunt Armory Ice Rink in Shadyside next month.

In a news release on Tuesday, the city said Valentines on Ice will not be at the Schenley Park ice skating rink this year due to ongoing work on a new chiller system. Earlier this month, the city said the rink won't be opening at all this season because of the work.

Valentines on Ice is Feb. 14 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. The special night celebrates the holiday and will include chocolates, romantic music, raffles, roses and more.

Skaters can also participate in free activities, including a caricature, a personalized poem and a selfie booth. Light refreshments will be provided.

"A lucky raffle number from all attendees will be selected to win a grand prize basket. Each pair of tickets will also receive a goody bag containing sweets from Betsy Ann Chocolates, Eat'n Park cookies, and a rose generously donated by Sam's Club," Tuesday's news release said.

Tickets for Valentines on Ice are on sale now at two tickets for $10. For the event, skate rentals will be available at the Hunt Armory for $5 per person. The event is for ages 18 and older and is limited to 95 couples. Click here for more on Valentines on Ice.

The Schenley Park rink, which has been a time-honored tradition since 1975, is expected to be ready for next season.