U.S. Steel testing emergency evacuation system at Clairton plant on Saturday

CLAIRTON, Pa. (KDKA) -- U.S. Steel will be conducting emergency tests at its Clairton plant on Saturday.

The company will test emergency system equipment from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 27.

U.S. Steel says the annual test makes sure the plant's emergency system is working so employees and surrounding communities can be protected in case of an actual emergency.

The test will begin with a simulated emergency and evacuation, using sirens, lights and loudspeakers that U.S. Steel says will be heard in nearby communities. The plant's emergency systems will be activated one at a time, and the company says there are five distinct areas that will be tested, taking up to seven hours.

Local government and emergency agencies, including fire, police and Allegheny County 911, have been notified, U.S. Steel says.

U.S Steel's Clairton plant is located on 400 State Street in the Mon Valley along the Monongahela River.