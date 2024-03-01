U.S. Steel bald eagles welcome first egg of 2024

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The U.S. Steel bald eagles have welcomed their first egg of 2024.

In an email on Friday night, a spokesperson for U.S. Steel said Irvin and Claire are now watching over the egg that was laid in the nest in West Mifflin.

"Once hatched, the eaglet will be called USS 7 as it is the 7th successful hatch at the nest. The eaglet is expected to hatch in 35 days," the spokesperson said.

Irvin and Claire began building their nest at the U.S. Steel Mon Valley Works Irvin plant in West Mifflin in 2019. The nest is approximately 12 miles upriver from the Hays nest.

Last month, the Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania announced that the first egg of 2024 was laid at the Hays bald eagle nest in Pittsburgh. The bald eagles have been nesting on the hillside in Hays since 2013.