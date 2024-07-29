U.S. men win their first Olympic gymnastics team medal in 16 years

5 gymnastics moves named after Simone Biles 5 gymnastics moves named after Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles 03:30

Team USA's men gymnasts captured their first Olympic medal in the team event in 16 years, capturing a bronze with consistent performances from all five members. Japan won gold and China won silver.

Led by star Frederick Richard, the team of Asher Hong, Paul Juda, Brody Malone and pommel horse specialist Stephen Nedoroscik are the first American men to win a team gymnastics event at the Games since the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Japan captured its eighth team gold medal — winning by just 0.532 points — after China's Su Weide fell twice off the horizontal bar, the Associated Press reported.

Team USA Gymnastics posted a celebratory message on social media after the men's team won the bronze.

U.S. Olympic gymnasts Paul Juda, Brody Malone, Frederick Richard, Asher Hong, and Stephen Nedoroscik pose after winning the bronze medal in the team event at the Paris Olympics on July 29. 2024. Amanda Perobelli / REUTERS

"For the first time since 2008, the U.S. Men are taking home hardware in the Olympic Team Competition!" USA Gymnastics wrote. "Congratulations to Asher, Paul, Brody, Stephen & Frederick — you are Olympic Medalists!"

Chants of "U-S-A! U-S-A!" from flag-waving Americans rang out in Bercy Arena throughout the competition as the men's team hit routine after routine to win the bronze.



High scores included a 14.866 for Nedoroscik on the pommel horse and 14.833 for Hong on the vault, and a monster routine for Richard on the high bar.

"It's so powerful," Angie Tyler from Louisville, Kentucky, told CBS News after Richard's performance. "His release moves are super exciting. He has a lot of combinations that he puts together, as well."

The team ranked fifth after a much rougher qualifying round on Saturday, beating out Ukraine and Great Britian in the finals.

"We were cheering 'U-S-A,' we were getting a little hoarse in our voice," said Philadelphia resident Wally Orlov. "It's nice to see the boys catching up with the girls again."

Richard and Paul will next compete in the all-around final while Nedoroscik — who has been dubbed "Clark Kent" for the thick glasses he wears — will vie for a medal in the pommel horse final.

Great Britain came in fourth place and Ukraine took fifth place. Russia, which won a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, is not competing in Paris because of its role in the war against Ukraine.