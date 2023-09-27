UPS to hire more than 900 seasonal workers for holiday rush in Pittsburgh

35th season of The Amazing Race about to kick off

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — UPS expects to hire more than 900 seasonal workers in the Pittsburgh area ahead of the holiday season.

In a release on Tuesday, UPS said it will hire more than 100,000 seasonal employees for the holiday rush, including the 900-plus in the Pittsburgh area.

"The best talent delivers the best service. That's why we're proud to offer industry-leading pay for UPS part-timers, full-timers and seasonal employees alike," said Nando Cesarone, executive vice president and president U.S. "We're looking forward to delivering yet another leading on-time performance this holiday season and helping thousands of workers kick off their UPS careers in the process."

UPS said about 80 percent of the positions do not require an interview. The positions include seasonal delivery drivers, Commercial Driver's License drivers and package handlers. UPS said seasonal hourly pay rates begin at $21 per hour for package handlers and driver helpers, with driving jobs beginning at $23 per hour. To apply, click here.

Earlier this month, Amazon said it is looking to hire 250,000 employees throughout the U.S. ahead of the holiday season, including filling thousands of positions in Pennsylvania.

Amazon said it's trying to fill 6,500 full-time, seasonal and part-time roles in Pennsylvania from packing and picking to sorting and shipping. The company said employees can earn an average of over $20.50 per hour and up to $28 depending on the location.

Over the last five years, Amazon said it has created 800,000 jobs on top of the 250,000 positions it's looking to fill for the holiday season.