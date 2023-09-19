Amazon hiring 250,000 employees ahead of holiday season, including thousands in Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Amazon is looking to hire 250,000 employees throughout the U.S. ahead of the holiday season, with thousands of positions to fill in Pennsylvania.

Amazon said it's trying to fill 6,500 full-time, seasonal and part-time roles in Pennsylvania from packing and picking to sorting and shipping. The company said employees can earn an average of over $20.50 per hour and up to $28 depending on the location.

Over the last five years, Amazon said it has created 800,000 jobs on top of the 250,000 positions it's looking to fill for the holiday season.

The company is also expanding its footprint in the Pittsburgh area, moving into New Stanton and bringing up to 600 jobs to the area with a 1-million-square-foot warehouse.

Amazon's Pittsburgh market is unique because all three stages -- order, sorting and delivery -- happen here, the company told KDKA-TV during a tour earlier this year.