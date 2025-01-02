Upper St. Clair man indicted for allegedly trying to join terrorist group and lying to FBI

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A former resident of Upper St. Clair has been indicted after prosecutors said he tried to join the terrorist organization Hizballah and lied about it to the FBI.

A federal grand jury indicted 24-year-old Jack Molloy, who was charged last month, on charges of attempting to support the foreign terrorist organization Hizballah and making false statements involving international terrorism to a department or agency of the United States, federal prosecutors announced on Thursday.

According to court paperwork, Molloy, a dual citizen of the U.S. and Ireland, traveled to Lebanon in August and tried to join Hizballah, which is sometimes also spelled as Hezbollah. While there, investigators said he was told the time wasn't right, so he went to Syria in October and tried to fight for the terrorist organization there.

After getting back to the Pittsburgh International Airport, court documents said Molloy told FBI agents that he was "not completely opposed to what Hizballah does" and "emotionally supports" the terrorist group, but he said he had no plans to join.

While in Upper St. Clair, prosecutors said he continued to try and join Hizballah.

During his time in the United States and abroad, prosecutors said Molloy expressed his hatred toward Jews. In a message to his mom, he agreed that his "master plan was to join Hezbollah and kill Jews," according to court paperwork. He also told her he was considering fighting for Russia against Ukraine in order to reach his goal, investigators said.

"As alleged, Jack Molloy, an avowed adherent of Hizballah harboring deep-seated animus against Jews, took many steps over a period of months—at home and abroad—in his effort to join and fight for this deadly foreign terrorist organization," said United States Attorney Eric G. Olshan in a statement.

"This case is yet another sobering reminder of the threat of radicalized violence against Americans. And while the defendant appears to have worked hard to achieve his terrorist goals, today's charges demonstrate that the resolve of our office and our partners in law enforcement is stronger. We will continue working every day to ensure that members of the Jewish community and every other community in this country can live their lives without fear that they will be targeted by a hate-fueled terrorist attack."