UPMC lifting mask mandates at most facilities

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A new mask policy goes into effect on Monday at UPMC.

They are ending universal masking at most of their facilities.

However, masks will still be required in specific areas where patients are "particularly vulnerable to infection."

The White House intends to end COVID-19 emergency declarations on May 11, 2023, in what has been the most public signal yet that the Biden administration believes the worst of the pandemic is over.

First published on April 30, 2023 / 9:03 PM

