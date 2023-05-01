UPMC lifting mask mandates at most facilities

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A new mask policy goes into effect on Monday at UPMC.

They are ending universal masking at most of their facilities.

Related: AHN ends mask mandate for patients, visitors and employees

However, masks will still be required in specific areas where patients are "particularly vulnerable to infection."

The White House intends to end COVID-19 emergency declarations on May 11, 2023, in what has been the most public signal yet that the Biden administration believes the worst of the pandemic is over.