AHN ends mask mandate for patients, visitors and employees

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Allegheny Health Network is making masks optional for patients, visitors and employees, the health care system announced on Thursday.

AHN said it's lifting its mask mandate effective immediately at its hospitals, outpatient clinics and "all other patient-facing facilities" ahead of the federal government ending its COVID-19 public health emergency next month

Masks will continue to be available for those who want to wear one. In areas of moderate COVID-19 transmission levels, AHN said the CDC recommends a high quality mask or respirator for those who are at high risk or if you live with someone who is at high risk.

AHN chief quality and learning officer Brian Parker, MD, said in a news release that lifting the mask mandate is "a next step toward a return to normal operations."

The White House is planning to end COVID-19 emergency declarations on May 11 in what has been the most public signal yet that the Biden administration believes the worst of the pandemic is over.