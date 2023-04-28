Watch CBS News
Health

UPMC ending universal masking at most facilities

/ CBS Pittsburgh

AHN ends mask mandate
AHN ends mask mandate 00:19

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- UPMC is ending universal masking at most of its facilities and locations, beginning on Monday.

Masks will still be required in specific areas where patients are "particularly vulnerable to infection," a UPMC spokesperson said. 

UPMC said it will still have standard safety and transmission-based precautions in effect. 

It comes after Allegheny Health Network ended its mask mandate for patients, visitors and employees last week. 

AHN said it was lifting its mask mandate at its hospitals, outpatient clinics and "all other patient-facing facilities" ahead of the federal government ending its COVID-19 public health emergency next month.

The White House is planning to end COVID-19 emergency declarations on May 11 in what has been the most public signal yet that the Biden administration believes the worst of the pandemic is over. 

First published on April 28, 2023 / 3:55 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.