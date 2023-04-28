UPMC ending universal masking at most facilities

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- UPMC is ending universal masking at most of its facilities and locations, beginning on Monday.

Masks will still be required in specific areas where patients are "particularly vulnerable to infection," a UPMC spokesperson said.

UPMC said it will still have standard safety and transmission-based precautions in effect.

It comes after Allegheny Health Network ended its mask mandate for patients, visitors and employees last week.

AHN said it was lifting its mask mandate at its hospitals, outpatient clinics and "all other patient-facing facilities" ahead of the federal government ending its COVID-19 public health emergency next month.

The White House is planning to end COVID-19 emergency declarations on May 11 in what has been the most public signal yet that the Biden administration believes the worst of the pandemic is over.