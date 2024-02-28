Watch CBS News
UPMC dropping mask mandate tomorrow

By Mike Darnay

CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Masks will no longer be required inside UPMC facilities, starting tomorrow.

In a note provided to employees, UPMC says that as there has been a decreased risk of transmission of COVID-19, the flu, and RSV, masks will be optional inside patient-accessible areas of clinical facilities, but will still be encouraged to be worn. 

In late December, UPMC had required masks to be worn. 

UPMC says that the requirements will be reinstated if transmission of the viruses increases again in the future and that staff members will be given advanced notice of any new mandates. 

Staff members who did not get a flu shot for the 2023-24 season will be required to wear a mask through the end of the flu season. 

February 28, 2024

