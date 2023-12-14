UPMC requiring masks to be worn inside all facilities due to uptick in respiratory virus cases

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - UPMC is requiring masks to be worn inside all of their facilities due to an uptick in respiratory virus cases.

The requirement applies to all people including patients, visitors, staff, and others and applies to all areas of UPMC, including hospitals, outpatient medical centers, senior living facilities, medical office buildings, and other medical buildings where patient care if offered and provided.

Earlier this month, UPMC said that they were seeing an increase in cases of numerous types of respiratory viruses, including COVID-19, the flu, and RSV, and that the decision surrounding masking is being made to protect the health and safety of employees, patients, and visitors.

"We will continue to monitor the number of cases in our communities and adjust our protocols as the situation evolves," a UPMC spokesperson told KDKA-TV.

Masks will be provided at the facilities for anyone who needs one.

Anyone who is unable to wear a mask for medical reasons is asked to speak with a staff member about reasonable accommodations.

UPMC says that signage will be available inside buildings letting people know when and where they do and don't require masks to be worn.

Masks are not required to be worn inside UPMC's nonmedical facilities.