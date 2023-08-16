McCandless mom gives update on 11-month-old Clementine's bone marrow transplant

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Thirteen days after her life-saving bone marrow transplant, things are looking up for 11-month-old Clementine Blackham.

Clementine endured a marathon bone marrow transplant at St. Louis Children's Hospital after a donor was found -- a discovery that in and of itself was medically miraculous. Since her transplant, Clementine's condition has been improving, but not without some worry.

"There was a moment where she was doing really good and then all of a sudden, they were calling the ICU team," Clementine's mom Tanner Blackham told KDKA-TV.

(Photo: Provided)

The intrepid little blue-eyed warrior is battling through it all. This hasn't exactly been easy on dad Tim and mom Tanner.

As her mom put it, "I'm tired. The hospital life is not for the weak."

Tanner Blackham says one of the reasons Clementine's story turned from desperation to hope has a lot to do with the response of viewers and the many others who decided to see if they were a match.

It's important to note Clementine is hardly free and clear of worry.

But as tough of a journey as it may be, Tanner Blackham says her husband Tim and Clementine's older sister Finley will make it with one amazing baby girl leading the way into what's hoped is a bright healthy future.

As Clementine's mom put it, "She's going to be one hell of a young woman."