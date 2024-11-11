Mom pleads for answers 9 years after mystery gunman walks into Mt. Oliver home and kills 11-year-old son

Pennsylvania mom pleads for answers 9 years after son killed by mystery gunman

MT. OLIVER, Pa. (KDKA) — The family of an 11-year-old shot to death in Mt. Oliver in 2015 is desperately in need of closure.

"Why, just why? That's my biggest thing," said mom Amanda Gordon.

It's been nine years since Nov. 1, 2015, when someone walked into a house in Mt. Oliver and opened fire. Eleven-year-old David McIntyre was shot and killed. No one has ever been arrested, and the gunman's motive and identity remain a mystery.

"It enrages me because it was a nice day that day. Nobody saw nothing, nobody heard nothing, like I heard the gunshots, and I was down the hall in my bedroom," she said.

Gordon says her sons David and CJ were playing video games when a person walked into their home and fired several shots.

"It's very tough because nobody deserves to die at the hands of another person, and especially an 11-year-old boy who was innocent, doing nothing, playing video games," Gordon said.

CJ survived but David didn't make it.

"I just miss everything about him," Gordon said.

Thursday marks nine years since the 11-year-old was laid to rest.

"To me, the natural circle of life is you bury your parents. Your parents don't prepare you to bury your children, and whoever knows something, I wish they'd come forward," Gordon said.

Allegheny County police said the case remains open and active.