University of Pittsburgh makes history with 2 top-ranked teams in different sports

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The University of Pittsburgh's athletics department has made history, as the school's volleyball program and its men's soccer team are the top-ranked teams in their respective sports for the first time in school history.

As of Tuesday evening, Pitt's men's soccer team was the No. 1 ranked team in the country, according to the United Soccer Coaches Poll. The ranking marks Pitt's highest since the 2020-21 campaign. The volleyball squad has maintained its dominant run since earning the No. 1 spot in the American Volleyball Coaches Association Poll released on Sept. 9.

Pitt men's soccer rises through the ranks

After receiving no votes in the preseason, the team has battled its way to the No. 1 spot.

Winning their first three contests before losing to No. 20 Penn 0-1 on Sept. 1, the soccer team has won its last four games by a combined score of 12-3.

Stanford, the previous No. 1 in the country, lost their top spot after a 2-2 draw against Duke on Sept. 22.

Pitt's soccer squad takes to the pitch on Friday against No. 17 Virginia Tech.

Pitt volleyball pounces and trounces

Pitt volleyball, meanwhile is on a 9-0 unbeaten run to begin its season, with 27 straight sets won by the team. They bested the No. 3 team in the country, Penn State, on Sept. 18, winning in three sets.

Pitt's next game is set for Tuesday against the University of Maryland, Baltimore County.

This success comes as former athletic director Heather Lyke was relieved of her duties two weeks ago.