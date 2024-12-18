Uniontown posts list online naming over 600 residents who haven't paid $500,000 worth of trash bills

Pennsylvania city posts list online naming over 600 residents who haven't paid their trash bills

Pennsylvania city posts list online naming over 600 residents who haven't paid their trash bills

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) — The city of Uniontown posted a list online of over 600 residents who haven't paid their trash bills, totaling more than $500,000. And not everyone agrees with the city's method to obtaining what's owed.

"That's insane. I mean that's uncalled for. It's just uncalled for," said Uniontown resident Cindy Barton.

The seven-page list is posted on the city of Uniontown's website, showing a backlog of overdue residential trash bills totaling more than $569,000.

"I'm assuming that the trash bills are one of the last thing anyone is thinking about paying for right now," said one person.

Some city residents aren't surprised, saying everything now is too expensive, including the city trash costs.

Noble Environmental is the city's service provider, charging customers about $40 every three months to collect up to six bags of trash a week. According to online documents posted by the city of Uniontown, 606 residents are facing overdue bills.

"I would want to know the background as into how the city's tried to collect this money, how far it goes back. I'm not for publishing names, necessarily. I really am not," said Barton.

"I think that's completely wrong. That's not OK. You shouldn't be posting anybody's bills or info or anything online or for anyone to know. That's personal information," said another person.

KDKA-TV reached out to Noble Environmental to learn if they'd stop picking up trash due to an overdue bill and they referred KDKA-TV to the city of Uniontown for comment. KDKA-TV reached out to the mayor and those at city hall for comment but hasn't heard back.