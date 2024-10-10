Uniontown City Council member collecting donations for those impacted by recent hurricanes Helene and Milton

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) - Help for those trying to resume life after Hurricane Helene is coming from all corners of the Pittsburgh region.

Along with a group of farmers gathering and delivering supplies for their fellow farmers in North Carolina, a Uniontown City Council member, and her neighbors are also collecting donations for those picking up the pieces in North Carolina.

So far, they've filled about half of a 20-foot trailer with water and other supplies.

They will be collecting donations until they pull out of Uniontown and start heading south on Saturday morning.

Along with helping those impacted by Hurricane Helene, they're also planning to continue accepting donations through the month of October for those impacted by Hurricane Milton.

For those interested in making a donation, Council Member Angela Brown told KDKA-TV they are looking for the following supplies:

Ready-made baby formula

Diapers

Non-perishable food

Cleaning supplies

Construction materials and tools

Gas cans

Extension cords

Personal hygiene products

Pet food and supplies

Blankets

Tents

Tarps

Flashlights and batteries

Trash bags

Paper towels, toilet paper, and paper plates, bowls, and plastic silverware

Generators

Winter supplies such as coats, gloves, and hats

Those donations can be made by dropping off the items at 71 Cleveland, Avenue, Uniontown, Pa. 15401.