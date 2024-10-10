Uniontown City Council member collecting donations for those impacted by recent hurricanes Helene and Milton
UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) - Help for those trying to resume life after Hurricane Helene is coming from all corners of the Pittsburgh region.
Along with a group of farmers gathering and delivering supplies for their fellow farmers in North Carolina, a Uniontown City Council member, and her neighbors are also collecting donations for those picking up the pieces in North Carolina.
So far, they've filled about half of a 20-foot trailer with water and other supplies.
They will be collecting donations until they pull out of Uniontown and start heading south on Saturday morning.
Along with helping those impacted by Hurricane Helene, they're also planning to continue accepting donations through the month of October for those impacted by Hurricane Milton.
For those interested in making a donation, Council Member Angela Brown told KDKA-TV they are looking for the following supplies:
- Ready-made baby formula
- Diapers
- Non-perishable food
- Cleaning supplies
- Construction materials and tools
- Gas cans
- Extension cords
- Personal hygiene products
- Pet food and supplies
- Blankets
- Tents
- Tarps
- Flashlights and batteries
- Trash bags
- Paper towels, toilet paper, and paper plates, bowls, and plastic silverware
- Generators
- Winter supplies such as coats, gloves, and hats
Those donations can be made by dropping off the items at 71 Cleveland, Avenue, Uniontown, Pa. 15401.