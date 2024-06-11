1 dead, 2 injured in separate shootings in Pittsburgh area

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) — Police are investigating two separate shootings in Uniontown on Tuesday.

Uniontown police said one man was shot and killed on a sidewalk in front of a home on Dunlap Street at around 2 p.m. on Tuesday. He was identified as 33-year-old Josh Stevens.

Officials said the deadly shooting happened after some type of disagreement between two men. The alleged shooter is at large.

Officials said when officers were at the scene on Dunlap Street, one man in a vehicle was shot less than one mile away on Varndell Street. Another person in the vehicle was injured by shrapnel, officials said. No information on any possible suspects was released.

The two victims were taken to a local hospital. Their conditions are not known at this time.

It's unclear if the two shootings are connected. No arrests have been made.