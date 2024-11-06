Residents of Fayette County apartment complex evacuated as police respond to man barricaded inside

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) - Residents from the Woodview Terrace Apartments in Uniontown have been evacuated due to what is, as of this morning, being called an "active incident."

Police sources say that a man is barricaded inside an apartment.

This morning, a resident found a suspicious note, allegedly written by that man saying he had 50 gallons of gas and a gun inside - as well as saying it was a hostage situation.

That information, however, has not been confirmed.

Video captured Pennsylvania State Troopers running by the apartments with guns in hand in what was a chaotic scene.

Officers gathered outside of a door of one of the apartments, which is located off of Coolspring Street in Uniontown.

All the residents of the Woodview Terrace Apartments have since been evacuated and some reported hearing a boom coming from an apartment followed by smoke.

G.C. Marshall Elementary School is on lockdown due to the situation. Several students are on the scene because, according to their parents, the bus wouldn't pick them up due to the active situation.

Police remain unsure if anyone else is inside with the man as they have yet to make contact.

The woman who found the note says that she believes her friend, a woman, is inside with him.

"My heart sank to my stomach because a little girl said her mom was in their sleep on his bed," said Autumn Saluga. "She just kept saying her mom wasn't actually going to bed. Then we hit, and there was a pop. Then we saw the smoke coming out of the back of that building."

State police are asking those who live nearby to stay away but are calling this an isolated incident.

We have a crew on scene and will bring you updates throughout the day as they develop.