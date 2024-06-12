Residents in Uniontown shaken after 2 separate shootings in broad daylight

Residents in Uniontown shaken after 2 separate shootings in same day

Residents in Uniontown shaken after 2 separate shootings in same day

Residents in Uniontown shaken after 2 separate shootings in same day

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) — Residents in Uniontown are reacting after two separate shootings happened Tuesday in broad daylight, killing one man.

The first shooting happened in front of a home on Dunlap Street, where 33-year-old Joshua Stevens was fatally shot after the district attorney said he was apparently in a fight with a man he knew.

"What we understand is that the victim, he attacked the defendant with a knife and apparently the defendant shot him," Mike Aubele, the Fayette County district attorney said.

The second shooting happened just blocks away on Liberty and Varndell streets, where a black Ford Fusion was riddled with bullets.

One person was shot in the hip. Another person was hit by shrapnel. Both were rushed to the hospital.

"You got kids playing and families out here, and it's like no one cares about other people's families," said Brianne McCune, a resident of Varndell Street.

McCune said she was on her way home from work when the shooting happened and said she could still see kids running around the neighborhood playing while investigators were taping off the crime scene.

She and others said they're concerned for their children's safety.

"That's what I see every day after work. You see kids running around until it's like 8, 9 o'clock at night in the summertime," McCune said.

"I fear for them. I really do. Just by walking through an alley or down the road, you don't know if you're going to get shot, stabbed," Robin Forsythe said.

Tuesday's deadly shooting marked the eighth homicide investigation in Fayette County this year, surpassing last year's numbers at this time.

Aubele told KDKA-TV last week that violence in the county isn't increasing but rather described the cases they're seeing as isolated incidents.

So far, police said no arrests have been made in either shooting incident.

KDKA-TV reached out to Aubele for a comment regarding Tuesday's shootings. He sent us this statement:

"What we saw yesterday is a continuation of what has long been an issue in the city; though I think it would be misleading to call it an "increase" in violence, it's nevertheless a concern I've had since running for office. We've taken many measures to address and curb violence; specifically, to improve investigation and provide real consequences. I've been visible in the community, and personally involved in every homicide investigation. With the aid of the community, and the dedication of our police, we will continue to address the issue and ensure the safety of our citizens."