'Unfounded' threat against Pittsburgh synagogue under investigation

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- There will be heightened security after an "unfounded" threat against a Pittsburgh synagogue, officials said on Thursday.

Pittsburgh police said they're investigating a reported online threat made against a synagogue, though police did not say which one. At this time, police said the threat doesn't appear credible.

Officers checked and secured "all of the synagogues" and will maintain a presence, Pittsburgh Public Safety said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Police are investigating a reported online threat made against a synagogue.



Officers checked and secured all of the synagogues and will maintain a presence.



At this time the threat appears to be unfounded.



Police have a lead on an IP address and the investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/yPu7N7Sc3e — Pittsburgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) November 30, 2023

Police have a lead on an IP address and the investigation is ongoing. Investigators didn't release any other details.

The threat comes about a month after the Pittsburgh Jewish community marked five years since the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history at the Tree of Life synagogue in Squirrel Hill. A gunman, who was convicted and sentenced to death earlier this year, opened fire and killed 11 worshippers.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh said amid the Israel-Hamas war, its community security team has logged more antisemitic incidents in the past month than any month since they started tracking.

"We have very safe Jewish buildings, but if you see something, say something!" the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh wrote.