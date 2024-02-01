Pittsburgh-area man hits $380,000 ultimate Texas Hold 'em jackpot at casino

Poker player hits the jackpot at Rivers Casino

Poker player hits the jackpot at Rivers Casino

Poker player hits the jackpot at Rivers Casino

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man hit the jackpot last month at Live! Casino Pittsburgh in Westmoreland County.

The casino said Stephen Mcrae of Somerset Township recently secured the "title of Live! Casino Pittsburgh's luckiest patron." He won $380,065 on Jan. 26 while playing ultimate Texas Hold 'em.

The casino said he won the jackpot while playing a $5 hand. His winning hand was a royal flush with a 10 of hearts and jack of hearts, with a flop of the ace, king and queen of hearts.

"Every win is a moment of shared excitement and celebration," said Sean Sullivan, Live! Casino Pittsburgh's general manager. "We thrive on witnessing the joy that lights up our guests' faces, turning their gaming experience into unforgettable moments."

After hitting the jackpot, the casino presented Mcrae a large $380,065 check to commemorate his big day.

A poker player at Rivers Casino hit a record $1.4 million jackpot last month. The casino said the player won the jackpot when he was dealt a seven-card straight flush in a game of fortune Pai Gow Poker Progressive.

Just a few months ago, another player at Rivers Casino won $350,000 when his four aces lost to a royal flush, triggering the bad beat jackpot.