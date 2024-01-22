Poker player wins $1.4 million jackpot at Pittsburgh's Rivers Casino

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Pittsburgh poker player hit a record $1.4 million jackpot at the Rivers Casino this weekend.

The casino said the Pittsburgh guest won the jackpot around 2:45 a.m. Sunday when he was dealt a seven-card straight flush in a game of fortune Pai Gow Poker Progressive, winning with a 10, 9, 8, 7, 6, 5 and 4 of clubs.

It's the largest progressive Pai Gow prize claimed at the casino and a new property record. The casino said the Pai Gow jackpot has been steadily increasing since it began in 2017, and it's the first time the full jackpot -- $1,391,967, to be exact -- was hit. The largest previous payout was for about $92,000 when a player claimed 10% of the jackpot with five aces in 2020.

"It's such a fun and momentous experience watching a jackpot grow until it finally hits," said Andre Barnabei, assistant general manager at Rivers Casino Pittsburgh. "Congrats to our local guest and also to our Rivers Pittsburgh dealers and Team Members for always doing a great job."

Pai Gow Poker uses playing cards instead of traditional Pai Gow Chinese dominoes. "It features head-to-head play against the dealer and an optional bonus bet, which triggers the jackpot. Players and the dealer each get seven cards to make two poker hands — a five-card 'high' hand and a two-card 'low' hand," the casino explained in a news release.

Just a few months ago, another gambler at the casino won $350,000 when his four aces lost to a royal flush, making everyone at the table a winner by triggering the bad beat jackpot. And in 2022, a $1.2 million payout sent a West Virginia poker player home with over $490,000 and a Pittsburgher won $368,000. The remaining six players snagged $61,000. The casino said it holds the national record for bad beat jackpots.