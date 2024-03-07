U.S. House spending bill includes more than $1.5 million for Tree of Life synagogue rebuild, 10.27 project

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The rebuilding process for the Squirrel Hill community following the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting has taken another step forward.

Demolition continues at the Tree of Life synagogue after getting underway nearly two months ago and now the community is one vote away from receiving over $1 million in federal funding to help create the new space dedicated to the victims and teach about antisemitism.

As soon as today, the Senate is expected to vote and approve a package of spending bills ahead of tomorrow's deadline to fund the government.

The spending bills would provide $1 million for the Tree of Life educational space and another $547,000 to support the 10.27 Healing Partnership which has focused on addressing mental health and ongoing trauma from the 2018 mass shooting.

It was five years ago that the synagogue was the site of the worst antisemitic attack in U.S. history.

The building is now in the process of coming down, paving way for a new building and a new beginning.

The reimagined Tree of Life unveiled its first memorial design rendering, five years after the nation's deadliest antisemitic attack at the Squirrel Hill synagogue. (Photo: Studio Libeskind)

The plan is for 80% of the building to be leveled for a new design that will be a place of worship, a museum, and a memorial.

Construction is expected to start this summer and be completed in two years.