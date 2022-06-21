Man pleads guilty to murder in 3-year-old's beating death

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man admitted to beating his girlfriend's 3-year-old son to death in Coraopolis last year.

Tyler Mason pleaded guilty to third degree murder and endangering the welfare of children in Aiden Lombardi's death.

(Photo Credit: Allegheny County Jail)

According to the criminal complaint, the boy's mother told police she left her son with Mason at her home on Pennsylvania Avenue in Coraopolis but later got a call from Mason saying the child was unresponsive.

Mason told police the boy became "fussy" and was screaming, and after giving the child a sippy cup with chocolate milk, Mason said he sat down but then noticed the boy laying on the floor, unresponsive and not breathing.

Police said the boy's skull was fractured and his face was heavily bruised. He died at the hospital. The doctor told detectives that he felt the boy was intentionally hurt.