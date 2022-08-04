Two suspects arrested in attempted robbery of ride share driver

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Two men are in custody after an attempted robbery of a ride share driver that took place early on Wednesday morning.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, just before 3 a.m., a woman ran up to a police officer saying she had been threatened at gunpoint by three men who were attempting to take her purse.

She told police she was a ride share driver and had picked up a man at West Penn Hospital for a ride to the 1200 block of Chartiers Avenue. Once they arrived, the man asked her to turn onto Nittany Street.

When she parked the vehicle, the man took the keys out of the ignition and grabbed her purse. A scuffle ensued and she was able to wrestle him to the ground outside of the vehicle. As she tried to get her keys and purse back, two more men arrived and one of them pointed a gun at her.

However, he dropped it and ran along with the other two men once they saw a police vehicle pull up.

Police were able to catch two of the three suspects on foot and they were taken into custody.

A stolen gun was also taken into evidence.

The names of the suspects taken into custody have not been released and no information is available on the third suspect.

