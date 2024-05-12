Watch CBS News
Local News

Two Pittsburgh bridges will be closed for overnight work this week

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Overnight closures of two bridges go into place this week
Overnight closures of two bridges go into place this week 00:28

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Overnight closures of two heavily traveled Pittsburgh bridges will begin this week. 

First, starting tonight, lane restrictions will be in place on Fort Duquesne Bridge. 

They will happen on the southbound lower deck of the bridge as crews will begin inspection work. 

The lane restrictions will happen from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. through Thursday. 

Next, the Smithfield Street Bridge will be closed overnight starting tomorrow and the closures will continue through Thursday. 

Crews will be doing concrete and overhead steel repairs. 

The Smithfield Street Bridge will be closed starting at 9 p.m. and last through 6 a.m. 

Patrick Damp

Patrick is a Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV and studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Before working in news, he worked in professional hockey communications and public relations.

First published on May 12, 2024 / 8:24 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.