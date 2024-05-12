Two Pittsburgh bridges will be closed for overnight work this week

Overnight closures of two bridges go into place this week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Overnight closures of two heavily traveled Pittsburgh bridges will begin this week.

First, starting tonight, lane restrictions will be in place on Fort Duquesne Bridge.

They will happen on the southbound lower deck of the bridge as crews will begin inspection work.

The lane restrictions will happen from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. through Thursday.

Next, the Smithfield Street Bridge will be closed overnight starting tomorrow and the closures will continue through Thursday.

Crews will be doing concrete and overhead steel repairs.

The Smithfield Street Bridge will be closed starting at 9 p.m. and last through 6 a.m.