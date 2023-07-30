Watch CBS News
Local News

Two people taken to the hospital after crash on Route 28 southbound

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Crash shuts down southbound lanes of Route 28
Crash shuts down southbound lanes of Route 28 00:23

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash on Route 28 southbound on Sunday morning. 

Dispatch confirmed to KDKA that at least two people were taken to the hospital, but their conditions are unknown at this time. 

The crash happened near the 31st Street Bridge exit and police and first responders were directing traffic off of Route 28 as they worked to clear the crash. 

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

First published on July 30, 2023 / 7:54 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.