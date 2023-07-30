Two people taken to the hospital after crash on Route 28 southbound

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash on Route 28 southbound on Sunday morning.

Dispatch confirmed to KDKA that at least two people were taken to the hospital, but their conditions are unknown at this time.

The crash happened near the 31st Street Bridge exit and police and first responders were directing traffic off of Route 28 as they worked to clear the crash.

