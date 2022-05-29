Two people injured in early morning shooting in McKees Rocks

MCKEES ROCKS (KDKA) - A man and a woman were taken to the hospital after they were shot inside a housing complex on Sunday morning.

Just before 5 a.m., McKees Rocks Police were called to the Hays Manor Housing Community on Locust Street for reports of a shooting.

Once they arrived, they found a man and a woman had been shot. The man was shot in the shoulder and the woman was shot in the leg.

Both were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

McKees Rocks Police then requested the assistance of Allegheny County Police.

County police detectives are investigating.

