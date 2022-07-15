Allegheny County Police searching for suspect considered to be armed and dangerous

MCKEES ROCKS (KDKA) - Allegheny County Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a suspect they consider to be armed and dangerous.

Mugshot of 21-year-old Taelaun Claybourne. Allegheny County Police

21-year-old Taelaun Claybourne of Penn Hills fled from police on foot as they attempted to take him into custody on Friday morning.

County police have linked Claybourne to a shooting on May 29 in McKees Rocks when two people were injured when gunfire rang out at the Hays Manor Housing Complex.

Claybourne is a former felon and not permitted to have a gun.

He is being charged with multiple counts of criminal homicide, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, and firearms violations.

On Friday morning, police were attempting to take him into custody when he fled on foot near Broadway Avenue in McKees Rocks.

He was last seen wearing no shirt and dark-colored pants.

If seen, do not approach him and call 911 immediately.

