Two killed, another injured in Hill District triple shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Two people were killed and another was left in critical condition following a shooting in Pittsburgh's Hill District.

Police were called to Webster Avenue around 11 p.m. on Monday night near the intersection of Kirkpatrick Street.

Police responded to the area of Webster Avenue in Pittsburgh's Hill District on Monday, September 11th, 2023. KDKA Photojournalist Bryce Lutz

When they arrived at the scene, they found an unknown age male who had been shot in the head and neck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say that two additional male victims showed up at a local hospital. One of them died there at the hospital, while the other was last listed in critical condition.

Detectives from the Violent Crime Unit are investigating and anyone with information is asked to call Pittsburgh Police Headquarters at 412-323-7800.