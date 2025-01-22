Two Frays Brewing teams up with Pittsburgh's professional ultimate frisbee team the Thunderbirds

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Some good news for Pittsburgh's professional ultimate frisbee team, the Pittsburgh Thunderbirds - this upcoming season, they will have a new partner in the city.

Two Frays Brewing announced that they will be an official partner of the team and will host preseason parties, watch parties, and postseason celebrations.

"Ultimate Frisbee and the community that supports the sport is such a special thing," says General Manager for the Thunderbirds Andrew Gardner. "Jen [Onofray] has been building up the Two Frays community since 2021, and we're very excited to join our two communities together."

There will also be a Thunderbirds-inspired brew that will only be available on location at Two Frays Brewing.

A portion of those sales will be donated to local women's sports groups in Pittsburgh.

This year will be the Thunderbirds' 10th anniversary season and they play their home games at Highmark Stadium in Station Square - you can get more information as well as their schedule on their website at this link.

Last season, the Thunderbirds finished fifth in their division with a record of 4-8 while averaging 17.4 points per game. Since their inception in 2015, the Thunderbirds have made the postseason four times with their best regular season coming in their inaugural year when they won 12 games and scored a franchise-high 410 goals.