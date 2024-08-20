Two children die at Pittsburgh hospital following apartment fire in northern Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA) -- Two children have died following an apartment fire that broke out on Saturday in northern Pennsylvania.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office says that 2-year-old Jeremy Mack and 12-year-old Aden Mahlon both died at UPMC Children's Hospital after an apartment fire broke out Saturday morning along North Broad Street in Ridgway, Pa.

According to WTAJ, the mother of the two children was taken to Penn Highlands Hospital in St. Mary's and was last listed in stable condition.

The Medical Examiner's Office says that Pennsylvania State Police out of the Ridgway barracks are handling the investigation into the fire.