Watch CBS News
Local News

Two children die at Pittsburgh hospital following apartment fire in northern Pennsylvania

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA) -- Two children have died following an apartment fire that broke out on Saturday in northern Pennsylvania.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office says that 2-year-old Jeremy Mack and 12-year-old Aden Mahlon both died at UPMC Children's Hospital after an apartment fire broke out Saturday morning along North Broad Street in Ridgway, Pa. 

According to WTAJ, the mother of the two children was taken to Penn Highlands Hospital in St. Mary's and was last listed in stable condition. 

The Medical Examiner's Office says that Pennsylvania State Police out of the Ridgway barracks are handling the investigation into the fire. 

Mike Darnay

Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.