Tunnels to Towers Foundation pays off mortgage of late Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Tunnels to Towers Foundation has paid off the mortgage held by the family of the late Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire.
The foundation was created after the September 11 attacks.
The Tribune-Review reports that the McIntire's mortgage is among more than 30 that the foundation says it has paid off for fallen first responders and military members for Independence Day.
