Tunes, tasty treats, and pierogi races | KDKA Weekend Planner

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We've made it to the weekend and it's going to be a classic summer weekend - hot and sunny! So, if you're looking for something fun to do with the family, you'll have plenty of events to check out.

Northside Music Festival

We're going to start in Deutschtown with the second annual Northside Music Festival.

The free, three-day festival gets underway today and it will feature more than 70 musical acts plus art vendors, dozens of food trucks, and more!

On Saturday there will be free activities for the kids.

Check out the full lineup of activities on their website at this link.

Cranberry Township Community Days

Families can head to Cranberry for the township's community days.

More than 250 vendors are taking over Cranberry Community Park on Friday and Saturday.

There will also be live concerts, a beer and wine garden, a battle of the badges event, and of course, fireworks!

They've got all the information you need on their website right here.

Eat'n Park & Heinz History Center

There will be free admission for kids at the Heinz History Center this weekend on Saturday and Sunday.

It's open to all kids 17 and under as part of a partnership with Eat'n Park as the famous Pittsburgh restaurant celebrates its 75th anniversary.

There will be photo opportunities with the restaurant's Smiley Cookie mascot, a Smiley Cookie decoration station, and a chance to explore the Cookie Cruiser!

More information can be found on the Heinz History Center website.

Butler County Airport Mega Cruise

The Butler County Airport is hosting the annual Mega Cruise on Saturday.

It goes from 2 p.m. until 10:30 p.m. and you'll be able to check out antique and classic cars, trucks, and motorcycles.

There will also be live music, food, karaoke, and fireworks.

Cruise cars will be able to get in for free.

Everyone else is being asked to make a $2 donation which will benefit the Penn Township Volunteer Fire Department.

Penn Township has a rundown of the weekend event at this link!

Seven Springs Rib & Wing Festival

Seven Springs Mountain Resort is hosting its annual Rib & Wing Festival this weekend!

It gets started on Friday afternoon and runs through Sunday.

The saucy festival will host cooks from across the country as well as live music and fun yard games.

Get all the details on the Seven Springs website right here.

Kennywood Celebrates Pittsburgh

Kennywood is celebrating our sports teams this weekend.

The weekend includes a meet and greet with former Steelers on Saturday and Sunday from noon until 2 p.m.

On Saturday, for the first time ever, the Pirates will be hosting the Great Pierogi Race!

Get tickets and the full schedule on Kennywood's website!