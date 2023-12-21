TSA expecting today to be one of the busiest days at U.S. airports ahead of holiday weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Airports coast to coast are bracing for the beginning of the holiday hustle as today is expected to be one of the busiest travel days in years.

Nearly 39 million passengers are expected to travel by air over a 14-day period.

The peak of that travel is expected today with nearly 50,000 flights taking off and the FAA is expecting so many travelers that they've opened additional military airspace.

There's no place like home for the holidays, and AAA says that's where a lot of people are headed over the next few days.

Compared to the past several years amid the COVID-19 pandemic, holiday travel has increased and we saw that earlier this year throughout the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

If you're planning on heading to the airport, get there early.

For domestic flights, it's recommended to get to the airport 90 minutes to two hours before your flight. If it's an international flight, make it three hours.

Make sure your carry-on luggage doesn't have any firearms in them and make sure the liquid containers in your luggage aren't too big.

If you find yourself and waiting and waiting and waiting for a flight, airline officials are asking everyone to be patient while traveling this holiday season.