2 troopers hospitalized after responding to I-279 hit-and-run that injured driver

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A driver trying to push his disabled vehicle off I-279 was hit by a truck that fled the scene, then two state troopers who responded to that crash were hit by another vehicle, sending all three people to the hospital, Pennsylvania State Police said.

Shortly after midnight on Christmas Eve, state police said a Ford Focus became disabled in the lanes of I-279 North near the McKnight Road exit. The driver got out to push his vehicle off the road, and another person pulled over to help.

At that time, police said a Dodge Ram 1500 hit the driver pushing his Ford Focus, and the truck fled from the scene. The driver who was hit was treated at the scene and taken to a hospital.

Pennsylvania State Police arrived at the scene, and while they were investigating, troopers said a Toyota 4Runner hit a marked police vehicle that had its emergency lights and arrow sticks activated. The two troopers inside that cruiser were also taken to a hospital.

Police said they're now looking for the driver of the Black Dodge Ram 1500 that drove away. Anyone with information is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police Pittsburgh at 412-787-2000.

The incident is still under investigation, police said. They didn't release any additional details on the victim's condition or the extent of the injuries.