Treesdale Golf and Country Club's 4th hole on the Grove course offers a challenging test | The Elite 18

ADAMS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- From an orchard once known as Treesdale Farms now sits a golf oasis in the North Hills -- and it is the home of one of the best and most challenging Par 4 holes in all of western Pennsylvania.
In 1994, Arnold Palmer transformed the orchard and farm land into 27 spectacular, signature golf holes, now known as Treesdale Golf and Country Club.
"Conditions up here are always fantastic," said Jimmy Brahm, Director of Golf.
Treesdale can claim a few fantastic holes with three unique nine-hole rotations, aptly named Grove, Orchard, and Lakes.
The Par 4 4th hole on the Grove course stands out from the rest for a few reasons.
"It's a great one for us here at Treesdale," Brahm said. "It's a risk-reward and shapes out to the righthand side. It offers a lot for the golfers with a lot of challenge, but it's fun to play, as well. That's one of the things Arnold Palmer designed and was really enthusiastic about."
The hole can play up to 440 yards with a risk present for the tee shot, but can provide a reward with a shorter approach shot.
"We've got some of the bunkers on the short side that we've got to contend with and carry and a couple bunkers up on the left side," Brahm said. "I like aiming at the 150 (yard) marker in the fairway or the tree in the background as my goal."
Aiming off of the tee is crucial on the challenging 4th and Brahm says if you can carry the ball on the right side of the fairway, there's a big advantage.
Approach shots play into an elevated green with a false front that will reject any shots coming up on the short end of things.
A slick downhill putt awaits any approach shots long of the hole, but when playing together, Brahm and KDKA's Rich Walsh each managed to make a par.
Treesdale Golf and Country Club
Founded: 1994
Public or Private: Private
Location: 1 Arnold Palmer Drive, Gibsonia, PA 15044
Phone Number: 724-625-2220
Website: https://www.invitedclubs.com/clubs/treesdale-golf-country-club
Course Designer: Arnold Palmer
Par: 36 (Three nine hole courses)
Yardages, Course Rating, and Slope Rating:
Grove Nine
- Gold - 3,629 yards - 37.7/151
- Blue - 3,346 yards - 36.5/147
- Black - 3,233 yards - 36.1/141
- White - 3,110 yards - 35.7/137
- Green - 2,715 yards - 34.3/122
- Red - 2,625 yards - 36.0/123
- Orange - 2,419 yards - 34.6/121
Orchard Nine
- Gold - 3,509 yards - 37.2/139
- Blue - 3,262 yards - 36.0/137
- Black - 3,093 yards - 35.4/131
- White - 2,980 yards - 34.8/129
- Green - 2,775 yards - 34.3/119
- Red - 2,548 yards - 36.0/123
- Orange - 2,160 yards - 34.6/121
Lakes Nine
- Gold - 3,483 yards - 37.2/147
- Blue - 3,268 yards - 36.1/143
- Black - 3,063 yards - 35.2/140
- White - 2,923 yards - 34.5/137
- Green - 2,740 yards - 33.7/128
- Red - 2,404 yards - 34.7/125
- Orange - 2,329 yards - 34.2/121