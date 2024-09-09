Trans-Siberian Orchestra performing 2 holiday shows in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Trans-Siberian Orchestra is coming back to Pittsburgh this holiday season.

The multi-platinum rock group will bring their The Lost Christmas Eve winter tour to PPG Paints Arena on Dec. 21 with shows at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

The group says this holiday season will be a triple celebration, marking 20 years of The Lost Christmas Eve rock opera, their 20 millionth concertgoer and $20 million donated to charity. The band donates at least $1 from every ticket sold, so when their 20 millionth fan attends a show on this tour, the group will be hitting both an attendance record and a charitable milestone.

This year's tour will put "The Lost Christmas Eve" on stage for the first time since 2013. It'll bring the pyrotechnics, lasers, storytelling and rocking Christmas music that fans expect from the Trans-Siberian Orchestra.

The tour kicks off on Nov. 13 in Green Bay and makes multiple stops across the country before wrapping up in Oklahoma City on Dec. 30. The tour also includes a few more shows in Pennsylvania, with performances in Erie, State College, Hershey, Wilkes-Barre and Philadephia. They'll also be in nearby Youngstown, Ohio, for two shows on Nov. 22.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 13.