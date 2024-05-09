Man who last saw missing and presumed dead woman from Pittsburgh area charged with stealing her identity

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The man who last saw a Pittsburgh-area woman who is missing and presumed dead is accused of stealing her identity.

Last week, the Susquehanna Township Police Department in central Pennsylvania said Tracy Scanlon's missing person case became a homicide investigation. On Thursday CBS 21 reported that Anthony Proctor was charged with forgery, identity theft and access device fraud in connection with using Scanlon's state benefits card.

The TV station reported, citing police, that Proctor was the last person to see Scanlon, who was also known as Tracy Zalenski.

Police said Scanlon, who was from Millvale, had been missing since late February. Police reportedly said Scanlon left Allegheny County on Feb. 7 for the Harrisburg area and planned to return to Pittsburgh on March 1. She last had contact with anyone on Feb. 20 and was reported missing to the Millvale Borough Police Department, Penn Live reported. She was temporarily living with Proctor in Harrisburg, CBS 21 reported.

CBS 21 reported that Proctor used Scanlon's electronic benefit transfer card at a Sam's Club on Feb. 15 and when he was arrested, Proctor denied knowing Scanlon. Police said, according to the TV station, that a witness identified Proctor as the person who picked up Scanlon on Feb. 7 in the Harrisburg area.

Proctor has not been charged with Scanlon's death. Police did not say why they are investigating Scanlon's case as a homicide. It is not clear if her remains have been found.

Penn Live reported, citing the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, that Proctor shot and killed a man in Pittsburgh in 1994. Proctor reportedly told police that he shot him because he thought the victim was going to rob him. Proctor was later convicted of third-degree murder.

Penn Live reported that Proctor was also found guilty of simple assault and reckless endangerment in 2010.

Anyone with information on Scanlon's case can call Susquehanna Township Police Sergeant Aaron Osman at 717-909-9232.