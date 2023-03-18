Tractor trailer loses load on Route 30, drivers advised to find alternate routes

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Authorities are advising drivers planning to drive through East McKeesport on Route 30 to find alternate routes.

County dispatch confirms that a tractor-trailer lost its cargo which will cause traffic to be backed up.

Crews are headed to the scene for cleanup but drivers are recommended to find different routes.

It's currently unclear what caused the truck to lose its cargo.

