AHN releases top 20 names for babies born at its hospitals in 2022

CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Allegheny Health Network released a list of the 20 most popular names given to babies born at the network's hospitals in 2022. 

Olivia, Theodore and Owen were the top three with Charlotte and Emma rounding out the top five. 

Some names like Logan, Mason and Carter were shared among boys and girls. 

AHN said its top baby names also mirror the nation's top names. The Social Security Administration in 2021 ranked Liam, Noah and Oliver the most popular names for boys and Olivia, Emma and Charlotte the most popular for girls. 

Here's AHN's full list: 

  1. Olivia
  2. Theodore
  3. Owen
  4. Charlotte
  5. Emma
  6. James
  7. Levi
  8. Logan
  9. Oliver
  10. Amelia
  11. Ava
  12. Mason
  13. Noah
  14. Sophia
  15. Carter
  16. Evelyn
  17. Jackson
  18. Benjamin
  19. Gianna
  20. Lucas

First published on May 3, 2023 / 6:13 PM

